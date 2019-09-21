Mr. Martin dislikes Trump even more than I like him. However, here is some information he chooses to ignore: The stock market was 20,000 in late 2016 and recently closed at 27,137 (up 35 percent). Unemployment among African Americans and others is at a 50-year low, plus we have been experiencing very solid economic growth. Martin used deficit — the correct word is debt. Debt is momentum driven and something Trump inherited. The worst offender in that category is Obama.
From an economic perspective, Trump may rank alongside President Ronald Reagan.
Next letter, Martin attempts to connect Trump to a manifesto written by the shooter in El Paso, Texas. Ken, you will be required to do much better than that if you want thoughtful people to take you seriously.
The "squad" make numerous statements that illustrate they are not thinking clearly and do not understand the principles that have allowed us to flourish. As for the Vietnam era slogan, I remember that very well. In that war, we suffered around 58,000 killed and left in defeat. There was a draft at the time and evasion was not uncommon; some did leave, at least temporarily.
In the last letter by Mr. Martin every sentence wreaks of hate and he complains Trump foments hate? Before he pounds that drum too hard, he may want to give some reflection to the feelings invoked by his writing. I think the pot is calling the kettle black.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls