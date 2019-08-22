I apologize for the Post Register’s printing of Kent Nadauld’s offensive, anti-Mormon response to my commentary.
The Post Register should know better than to give space to the hateful, erroneous claims made by Mr. Nadauld against the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and me. I love this church and was saddened to see such inflammatory rhetoric make its way onto the pages of my hometown newspaper. Frankly, I feel bad that my name was used as the trigger for the spewing of such venom.
Mr. Nadauld often uses social media spreading similar commentary, including the republishing of phony letters portraying church leaders as unsavory characters. Somehow these evil manifestations pass censorship filters that lead to other questions, but we will leave that for another day.
My original comments were — and still are — meant to provide readers with my optimistic outlook for the future, and the beliefs that I have that underpin that viewpoint. My commentary attacked no one and should not have provoked anything but a tasteful dialogue about how we can save our country for the benefit of future generations.
Having been the victim of newspaper censorship in the past, I want to be clear that these pages should be a community resource for the sharing of ideas and civil conversation. I do not call for Mr. Nadauld to be banned from giving his opinion, only that this paper disallows false allegations, hate-punctuated narratives and personal attacks against individuals and their religious or political beliefs.
Doyle Beck
Idaho Falls