Kirk Hings claims to be personally offended because I insinuated Travis Oler isn’t really a veteran when I used quotation marks surrounding the word “veteran.” Mr. Hings correctly states, “Quotation marks can be used when quoting a term someone else used.” (Mr. Hings, I just used quotation marks because I quoted the exact words you used.) But then Mr. Hings claims quotation marks are usually used to imply mocking, skepticism, doubt and distrust. But, of course, this rule doesn’t apply when you’re quoting a term someone else used.
So, Mr. Hings was faced with a choice. Did my use of quotation marks quote a term Travis Oler used, or was I questioning whether Travis Oler was really a veteran? In reference to Travis Oler’s yard signs, I wrote, “They’re even red, white and blue and say he’s a ‘veteran.’” Because I was quoting the exact term that Travis Oler used on his yard signs, I placed the term “veteran” in quotation marks.
I find it interesting how when Mr. Hings was faced with a choice, he ignored the context of what I had actually written and his own advice that, “Quotations marks can be used when quoting a term someone else used.” Instead, he chose to be offended. I suppose if someone wants to be offended, they can find something offensive even in a mud puddle.
I have never questioned Travis Oler is a veteran. And I’ve never questioned that Travis Oler is still a Democrat.
Bryan Smith
Idaho Falls