When an op-ed begins with a statement that is false, it is difficult to give the author enough credibility to continue reading. However, I did in this case. Doyle Beck is not the Republican Party chairman. Dignity is mostly earned not given as the author implied. I do not know who Batalden believes is going to provide affordable housing, but it cannot be the federal government because they are nearly $23 trillion in debt. And any landlord will tell you it is a risky, dangerous and frustrating business, and when taxes keep skyrocketing the only alternative is to pass that cost along. I speak with authority because I have been a landlord for over 25 years.
Regarding the Freedom Index, lawmakers did not pen the document so they will not be adding to it because it is not their document.
I do not know what Kristina Batalden teaches, but I hope it is not logic/reason or economics because she does not have even an elementary understanding of either.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls