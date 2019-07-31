I would like to respond to Mr. Kurt Miller's column of July 26, "A tale of two salmon conferences."
I would agree with Mr. Miller in that we should use the best available scientific data. Hopefully, that is the data the government is using. In scientific research, we use or examine all the data, not just the data from one or two years. If Mr. Miller would review the data since the last Snake River dam was put in place, he would see a steady decline in our salmon and steelhead numbers with ups and downs like the stock market but with an overall downward trend.
This data is available from the Idaho Fish and Game, the government and outside sources. Also available is data from Alaska, Oregon, etc. showing great years, while Idaho's anadromous fish declined. There is more than one issue affecting our fish — habitat, hatcheries, harvest, etc. But if you had a sick child and could alleviate some of their pain, wouldn't you do it?
Richard S. Cain
Idaho Falls