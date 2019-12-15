The recent guest column by Leah Jones really struck home with me. I am a retired teacher, and I spent my own money on classroom supplies throughout my career. As a strong supporter of public education, I am dismayed at Idaho’s poor level of state funding. Relying on local supplemental levies results in inequitable funding and opportunities throughout the state. The changes to the tax code proposed by Reclaim Idaho’s “Invest in Idaho” ballot initiative would increase state funding while affecting only about 5 percent of Idahoans, according to Reclaim Idaho.
If the proposed changes get on the ballot and are approved by voters next November, a new Quality Education Fund would be created. The new revenues would provide up to $200 million in additional funding every year for K-12 education, which would be an increase of about $600 per student annually. The new funds could be used only for the following:
— Reduction of class sizes and preventing class size increases.
— Attraction and retention of highly qualified teachers and support staff.
— Current and adequate classroom materials, such as textbooks and student supplies.
— Career technical education.
— Full-day Kindergarten.
— Art, music and drama programs.
— Special education services.
Idaho politicians have underfunded K-12 for many years while giving tax cuts to corporations and the wealthy. This initiative lets Idaho voters take matters into their own hands. Please watch for opportunities in your community to sign the Invest in Idaho ballot initiative. Better yet, get involved in collecting signatures by taking the “12 Signature Challenge" at reclaimidaho.org.
Alice Stevenson
Victor