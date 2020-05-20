Linda Teske’s letter on Sunday where she wants to punish those restaurants for defying the governor’s order to stay closed leads me to want to ask Linda if she is still working and getting a paycheck. For too many weeks, we have watched helplessly as the government used flawed models to take away our constitutional right to earn a living. Maybe Linda has not taken her life savings and invested it into a business and now have someone take it all away, leaving 20 employees, my wife and me to watch as an almost $900,000 investment stands idle and no way to make payroll, rent, mortgage and taxes. (Yes, taxes are still due.)
It is like we are being deprived of air to breathe and food to eat all because someone might get the virus.
At the time of writing, Bonneville County has 18 virus cases with zero deaths. The entire state has 2,419 cases with 73 deaths. Where are we going with this? Would Linda rather we all go bankrupt, starve or worse yet — wait by the mailbox for our government check? Believe me, you might think differently if it were you that was being destroyed.
Jerry Mitchell
Ammon