We have Sheldon Beach, Trina P., Jim Key, Jim Sathe and now Peggy Nelson, who claim that Donald Trump ruined their lives. Are you another me-too person? If he ruined your life in two and a half years, you probably didn't have much of a life to start with.
And you, Mr. Sathe, how can you stand to look in the mirror with all the hatred, loathing and spitefulness that spews from your very being? Where is your moral core? Where do you find approval in the depths of your soul (debatable) for your despicable words for a person that you don't know? And more so, are you being a role model for your children, grandchildren, or do you teach them your hateful words and actions? I certainly hope not. I'm not a particularly religious person, but I truly hope that you find a way to change the way your life is going.
Bill Craig
Idaho Falls