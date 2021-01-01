I am so tired of the desperate untruths that have regaled our citizenry these past four years, particularly in defense of the worst president this country has ever elected.
But Lynda A.W. Edwards takes the cake. And maybe the entire meal. In the Dec. 25 issue of the Post Register, she stated, “Somehow Biden can buy a $46 million house, one of several he owns.”
Research, Lynda. It is good for the mind, the intellect and self-confidence. In less time than it takes to warm a muffin, one could search numerous real websites and find the source of this drivel.
President-elect Biden owns two homes, one in Wilmington, Delaware and a vacation home in Rehoboth Beach. He bought a home in Wilmington in 1974 for $185,000. He sold it in 1996 for $1.2 million. President-elect Biden then bought 4 acres of land in suburban Wilmington in 1996 and built a home on it. This is now president-Elect Biden’s and Dr. Biden’s main residence. It is estimated that the home is now worth $2.9 million.
The Bidens purchased the Rehoboth Beach property in 2017 for $2.7 million. It is now estimated to be worth $1.9 million.
It is estimated that the Bidens’s net worth is $9 million. They paid a third of their income in taxes in 2017 and 2018 and donated $1,275,000 to charity those two years.
I wonder if Ms. Edwards misspoke and actually was talking about the current president’s corruption?
Anne Staton Voilleque
Idaho Falls