Poor Lynn Fuhriman cannot imagine why Pat Tucker would work to elect candidates who differ from his view of the world. Has he ever stopped to consider that Pat might have the moral fortitude to work for what she thinks is right? Things like equal educational opportunities for all children regardless of their parent’s wealth.
There is currently a battle for the soul of the Republican Party between the moderate and the extreme right-wing. As a reformed Republican who has since joined the Democrats, I can envision many more people being turned off by the right-wing rhetoric and switching parties.
As evidence of this trend, the voter initiative to expand Medicaid passed with 60% of the vote in the 2018 election. This was after the Legislature repeatedly refused to approve this option. This initiative passed only because many Republicans voted for the initiative.
Pat is offering the Republicans who voted for Medicaid expansion an option to switch parties. They might just follow my example and do that.
James Delmore
Idaho Falls