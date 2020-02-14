Lynn Fuhriman, in his Feb. 6 letter to the editor, thinks human-caused global climate change is silly. If Mr. Fuhriman wants to have any credibility, I suggest that he cite actual facts from credible sources. The Paris Climate accords have been ratified by 187 of the 197 countries of the world. That sounds like a pretty strong consensus to me. If Mr. Fuhriman is interested in global climate change he should review the rigorous, peer-reviewed process used by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to review and report recommendations on climate change.
On progressive taxation, the Tax Policy Center compiled the most recent data on government revenue in the U.S. from all sources for 2016. (All amounts in millions of dollars) total federal tax $3,267,961; total tax all levels $4,867,410. Total federal taxes consist of: income tax $1,845,646; sales $95,026; Social Security $1,115,065 and "other" $212,224. From these totals 38% consists of progressive federal income taxes, estate tax makes up less than 1% of all taxes and the rest of federal taxes are all regressive. The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy produced a report of tax inequality for state and local taxes in 2015 that finds that 45 of 50 states take a much greater share of income from low- and middle-income families than from wealthy families.
Another ITEP report for 2017 shows the top 1% taking 22% of all income and paying 24% of all taxes, which means America's tax system is just barely progressive.
Don Herbst
Rigby