The arguments made by Ms. Frerichs have all been made in the failing state of California. As a law enforcement professional for nearly 32 years, I have seen the damage first hand. "Reforms" in the justice system in California have failed. New York seems to be trying to outdo California with "reforms." Criminals continue to do their bidding with little chance for any type of meaningful consequence. As the population of Idaho grows, so too will its crime problem.
I was responsible for the operation of a medium-sized jail in California in a county with a population of 386,000 in a metropolitan area with a population of 2.5 million, more than the entire state of Idaho. Most career criminals have no desire to change, and no amount of programs or rehabilitation will change that. It's time Idaho Department of Correction and the Legislature wake up and learn from other's past experiences. There will always be a portion of any society that does not adhere to societal values, norms or laws and who need to be separated from the remainder of society for a term to ensure the safety of those who choose to abide by the laws of a civilized society.
I and many others who have moved to Idaho did so because liberal policies such as those favored by Ms. Frerichs destroyed the state we left. Don't let that happen here.
George Malim
Idaho Falls