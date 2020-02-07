On Christmas last year, yet another Republican, Mark Fuller, compared abortion in this country to the Jewish Holocaust. He said, "60 million abortions to take the lives and dreams of our fellow citizens." That's like comparing weeding your garden or burning your irrigation ditch and comparing that to an arsonist torching a national forest. Lots of people in Idaho and America have the right to control life in their gardens, farms and wombs. I'm pretty sure Mr. Fuller doesn't have one of the latter to control. I don't either, and I'm not in favor of abortion. But I am in favor of the rights of all these millions of women regardless of their political views.
I'm sure a lot of them voted for Trump in 2016 and will again this year. Thankfully most women are more open-minded than you, Mark, and can be trusted to make intelligent yet difficult decisions in these situations, which are widely varied. These women are our fellow citizens and voters. Unborn fetuses are important, but they are not fellow citizens. I'm sure late-term fetuses can have dreams too, but I doubt their unborn dreams are quite as significant as the women's or the Jewish Holocaust victims' dreams were.
Hopefully, you will find more important issues to work on this year, than this fabricated "holocaust." Your last two sentences are likewise questionably worded:
"Democrats have been angry since Republicans freed their slaves."
"Now Republicans must prevent Democrats from killing their unborn."
Trump is not a career politician, but if you want to be, you should be a little careful about what you write and say.
Steven Dahms
Idaho Falls