My, my Mr. Fuller that was quite a sermon you composed. I, for one, have much more faith than you in the scientists and doctors fighting this virus and those working on a vaccine. I also have much more respect than you in our leaders who are trying to protect the citizens of our community and those working for the common good of all, not just the few.
Wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing do not impose restrictions on your freedoms; however, not doing these things endangers everyone around you. True leaders whether political, community or religious don’t whine about what is good for society, what is good for the health of the people. True leaders are concerned with a healthy future and strive to implement effective procedures. Whining about wearing mask and throwing a tantrum is not only ineffective and childish but a very poor example of leadership.
Humankind was created with a brain and a free will to choose the best way to survive and care for others in the process. Let us follow the advice of those true leaders and look to a healthier future with real, factual solutions.
Cher Stone
Idaho Falls
