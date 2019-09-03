If it wasn't so pathetic and self-serving, it would be funny — best describes Mr. Fuller's recent Post Register column.
If I remember right, Fuller was part of the holier than thou, elitist, self-serving Bonneville County Republican (RHINO) hierarchy that posted the extremely rude "Anybody but Casper" signs in the last elections. It appears their mudslinging now includes the City Council. (Dog catchers may be next.)
Unlike the inept, self-serving lieutenant governor and current county political representatives, the Idaho Falls mayor and City Council's involvement, bipartisanship, actions and accomplishments truly demonstrate their dedication to providing the facilities, services and needs of the citizens and a growing city in a cost-effective, timely, honest and very professional manner. Additionally, and very importantly, they involve and listen to input from all sectors of the population, not just the chosen few.
Drive around the city and you will very quickly see why metered water has to be a priority and the benefits of the new directional/informational signs that blend in and are so popular. Go to the so-called police station, and you'll quickly see the immediate need of a stand-alone police station.
Don't be mislead by elitism or mudslinging, but rather look for and vote for integrity, honesty, a record of accomplishments, experience, bipartisanship and personality.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls