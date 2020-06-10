I read Mark Fuller's column in the Wednesday paper with interest. Just kidding. I read the first sentence and lost interest.
If Fuller thinks that all the riots are by "big city Democrats" he is way out in right field. First, all the riots are not in big cities. The front page of June 3's issue of the Post Register had photos of "riots" at the courthouse in Idaho Falls. Not a big city but Idaho Falls. Second, it has been shown that some, maybe many, of the "rioters" are actually from right-wing groups bent on turning peaceful protest into riots.
Fuller did prove one point. You don't have to be really smart to be a Republican columnist.
Shelton Beach
Blackfoot