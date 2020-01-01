I found Mark Fuller’s column on Dec. 25 rather interesting. The Republicans and Abraham Lincoln did free the slaves. At that time the status quo was slavery. Freeing the slaves was a progressive, or liberal, position. The conservative position was to avoid change and continue slavery. In addition, those sympathetic to the Confederacy were fighting for a weaker federal government and leaving more power to the states. Abraham Lincoln was advocating a strong federal government. Freeing the slaves and strengthening the federal government were progressive, liberal positions.
Conservatism taken to the extreme is fascism. A consequence of such extreme conservatism was the Holocaust. Liberalism taken to the extreme is communism. Both extremes result in consequences no one in a free country seeks. It seems that moderation avoids those extremes. If conservatives examine their views closely, most have some views or opinions that may be more liberal. If liberals examine their views closely, most have some views or opinions that may be more conservative. It seems if both of those groups, whether one calls them conservatives and liberals, Republicans and Democrats or some other terms, recognize and acknowledge some of those shared views or opinions, dialogue would be more productive. Each could agree on common points and agree to disagree on others. The net result would be moderation in the rhetoric and progress that could unify the country and benefit all.
Boyd Peterson
Firth