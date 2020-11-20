Mark Fuller (“some” claim he is a county chair) offered a fantastic piece of fiction on Nov. 18. He speaks of an alternate world in which the alternative Constitution of the U. S. and the alternative U. S. Code (read 3 U. S. Code sections 6, 15 and 21) provide a special, new Republican way to elect our president.
He talks about the state being unable to certify its electors because the Supreme Court has ruled the election process to be fraudulent. Fiction, because in the real world the governor of each state certifies the electors based on the existing laws of the state, and this can only be contested in Congress, not the courts. He then adds to this by supposing that there might be corruption in the elections in four states — which obviously, according to U. S. officials, wasn’t the case. (“Some” claim that this misinformation is part of a Republican plan to steal the election by discrediting the Democratic process.)
He then assumes that the governors of those four states will ignore their legally required duty to provide certified lists of electors or that Congress would choose to violate the law and ignore certifications by governors.
Lastly, in his summation, Fuller concludes that not a single one of the six or seven Republican legislatures in the states that voted for the Democrat would honor the votes of their constituents. He also left the District of Columbia (a state for Electoral College purposes) out of his math.
David Nipper
Idaho Falls