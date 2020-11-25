Mark Fuller has outdone himself. He appears to think that by questioning the outcome of our presidential election and supporting the delusional actions of President Trump and his minions he can have some sort of impact. I believe sowing doubt in our election process as a whole is unconscionable. Isn’t it interesting that he seems just fine with perpetuating the myth that Trump will win by whatever means possible? I am disgusted.
President-elect Biden continues to demonstrate calm and decisive leadership in spite of being blocked at every turn by the sore loser in the White House. What a novel and refreshing turn of events.
Cherie Stevens
Idaho Falls