Only an extremist like the Bonneville Republicans’ Mark Fuller could be equally classless and oblivious to current events. His column of Nov. 4 included nasty and unwarranted characterizations of the Democratic nominee in the 2016 presidential election. And at the same time Fuller’s column ran, the whiny and pathetic Trump — a man that Fuller defends — is putting on a world-class display of being a sore loser, refusing to concede and flooding the country with frivolous lawsuits.
For months before that, Trump had cast doubt on our electoral process and the fine people who manage our elections. His baseless attacks on democracy were motivated solely by his record unpopularity and his anticipated loss.
Meanwhile, armed nutjobs around the country are surrounding courthouses and city offices where civic-minded heroes are counting ballots around the clock. And right-wing terrorists are threatening war.
I don’t expect common sense from tribal thinkers like Fuller. But it would be nice if once in a while he would show some decency and personal integrity. Especially after he spent four years championing one of the worst presidential administrations in our history.
My bet is that we won’t see Fuller lecture Trump or his supporters on not being sore losers. That’s too much to expect.
Dan Henry
Idaho Falls