Finally, Mark Fuller said something I can agree with. This country has a serious problem with lack of knowledge and understanding of the Constitution. It would be a great idea if everyone could be enrolled in a course teaching what the Constitution is and is not.
But Mark Fuller would be the last person I would invite to instruct such a class. In fact, you should be the first student on the front row with President Trump. Where does it say, and how can you twist what it says, that the vice president can choose which electors he wants? He is to preside and to open and count the electoral votes that have been certified by the states. Nowhere does it say such a thing that he can choose other votes. If that were the case, why even hold an election? Giving one person such power and authority would totally nullify our democratic republic.
Each state is responsible for its elections. Rejecting their votes because you disagree with the outcome goes against the state’s rights you always preach. If there were to be massive fraud such as the president had claimed, there is a process to go through, and it has been. Mike Pence recognized this and did his constitutional duty, rejecting President Trump’s un-American, unconstitutional efforts to overturn the election. You want to make America great, then act like it.
Ron Grover
Iona