Mark Fuller’s opinion piece from Aug. 28 is not by any stretch the most outrageous writing he has volunteered in recent months. But it is the one that managed to push my buttons this morning when I opened the paper.
By attacking the Idaho Falls City Council members as “liberals” (horrors), Fuller creates the overarching theme in his piece that Republicans, especially the hyper-conservative ideologue types, can’t be both Republican and hold any progressive ideas for the betterment of our city. By his logic, we should vote so all progress will cease (no more firemen looking out of their palatial windows). And, god forbid, no palace for the police.
I can recall a few Republican presidents who committed unconscionable acts of progressive thinking and would, therefore, be anathema to Fuller: Abraham Lincoln who freed the slaves, Dwight Eisenhower with his outrageous call to build a national interstate highway system and Ronald Reagan and his, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” All progressive thoughts from Republican presidents. But their Republican bona fides were never in doubt. So there is evidence that progressive thinking once occurred in the conservative universe.
My Republican friends believe in a party with a large umbrella; they care about the less fortunate, and they are still fiscally conservative.
Part of our participation in an improved community is to help pay for those improvements. To decry paying taxes on the basis of ideology is to ignore a responsibility of citizenship.