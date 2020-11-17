What in the world is Mark Fuller talking about? I certainly could not make heads nor tails of his column. He speaks of the loyal opposition, which I fully understand, as I have been part of it the past four years. But then Fuller says, “Hillary Clinton just refused to be part of the loyal opposition and the 2016 presidential race has continued for four long, tortuous years.”
Fuller is right about the four long, tortuous years, but I don’t understand what he means when he says that the presidential race has continued. Well, Donald Trump did continue to use his time in office to continually campaign. You know, rather than focusing on issues like COVID-19.
I don’t recall Hillary being a sore loser. There might have been a recount or two. I frankly don’t recall. Hillary certainly never said the election was rigged or went to court to over-turn the results. She accepted the vote as the will of the people and rode fairly gracefully into the sunset. We’ve heard very little from her since. Why should she have supported Trump in anything? Even today, he still calls her Crooked Hillary. I’ve seen 11-year-old fifth graders more mature than that.
Now that the shoe is on the other foot, I guess we’ll see if Mr. Trump is a graceful loser and becomes part of the loyal opposition. Just kidding. We all know the answer to that. He will pitch numerous hissy fits. I mean, more than he already has.
Shelton Beach
Blackfoot