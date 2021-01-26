I just finished reading Mr. Fuller’s column in Jan. 20’s paper. Wow. A lot of historical ignorance and manipulative language.
Mr. Fuller claims Trump was the first president since Eisenhower to not start any wars. What wars, exactly, did Jimmy Carter start? Or Richard Nixon?
Trump did not sign any Middle East peace accords. That’s a clear distortion of what happened. The hijacking of the “peace accord” language appears to be an attempt to put Trump’s actions on the same level as Jimmy Carter’s Camp David Middle East peace accords. They aren’t even close. The key thing to understand about these new agreements is that they are all temporary. No one signed anything even pretending to be lasting.
We are energy independent only if you squint hard and deliberately ignore what “independent” means. We are a net exporter of crude oil as a result of the now collapsing fracking boom. The U.S. still imports 7 million barrels of crude oil a day. That doesn’t sound energy independent to me.
Virtually all the rest of this mess of a column can similarly be debunked, but space here is limited. Almost every claim made collapses at even the slightest investigation. I suspect this will be true of every Republican effort to rehabilitate the worst president in history.
Victor Allen
Idaho Falls