Mr. Fuller was generous enough to share with us what he is voting for in 2020. Here is what my wife and I have already voted for in 2020.
We also voted for principles we hold dear; high on this list is basic human decency, missing for the last four years in America. We voted for the freedom of women to have full and complete control over their own medical conditions without fear of retribution from the state. We voted for the end of systemic racism in America so our grandsons with the last name of Garcia will not be subject to discrimination.
We voted for truth and honesty in our federal leadership, for the end of the endless lies and falsehoods foisted on the American people. We voted for an infrastructure program and a $15 minimum wage. We voted for kindness and compassion to be shown to, and assistance given to, the sick, the hungry and the downtrodden. We voted to release little children from detention camp cages and to be reunited with their parents. We voted for the further development of renewable energy to save our planet from pollution by the fossil fuel industry.
We voted for leadership to overcome the pandemic that has disrupted the lives of all Americans. We voted to join the rest of the industrialized world in which affordable health care is available to all American citizens.
We voted a straight Democratic Party ticket.
Jim Sathe
Idaho Falls