Marty Trillhaase hasn’t changed his spots since moving from Idaho Falls to Lewiston. His recent borrowed article from The Lewiston Tribune, “Four years later, enough is still not enough,” printed in the June 7 Post Register shows his continued bias for anything Republican and conservative.
Trillhaase belongs to the hate-Trump media mob and will never give the president or Sens. Risch and Crapo any credit for anything positive. Trillhaase, please stay in Lewiston, we don’t want your hate and bias here.
Robert Tripp
Ammon