Cherry-picking is one of Miranda Marquit's favorite formats, and she used it again recently. Plus, she quoted from unnamed publications to build her case. Here are quotes from the same publication sources:
"But if any provide not for his own, and specifically for those of his own house, he hath denied the faith, and is worse than an infidel."
"Thou shalt not be idle; for he that is idle shall not eat the bread nor wear the garments of the laborer."
When we read and only assimilate what we want to believe or see, we rob ourselves of truer understanding and valued opinions to share.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls