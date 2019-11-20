Miranda is guilty of distortion in her recent op-ed and is cherry-picking. The stock market is only one measure of an economy. Another is unemployment, which is at a 50 year low. Both of these indicators have been the results of the economic policies of President Trump and only three years after his election. The most valuable indicator for all of society — younger, middle-aged and seniors — and at every economic level is unemployment.
People are working because there are jobs and they are endeavoring to improve their lives by that effort. That is the American dream: opportunity. If Idaho is the dismal place Marquit describes, why are we the fastest, or near the top, growing state in the nation? Because the people coming here believe this is not a good place? Of course not. Our representatives play a huge role in this very favorable environment and deserve our appreciation, not a heel-nipping critique that lacks merit.
Thomas Sowell said, "One of the sad signs of our times is that we have demonized those who produce, subsidize those who refuse to produce and canonized those who complain." He is absolutely correct, and in Miranda's case, the canonization is self-awarded.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls