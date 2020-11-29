I want to thank Nick Contos for his entertaining op-ed in Nov. 25’s paper titled “Presidential obsession is a disease.” Laughter is a great way to start the day. I had to double-check that it wasn’t written by a Democrat.
S. Forsberg
Idaho Falls
