Orson Johnson's guest column of Jan. 8 about climate change is well written but misleading and partly false. He stated that the most alarming myth of global warming is that 97 percent of scientists agree that temperature rises are alarming and that humans are the primary cause. In fact, most scientists were never even polled, only experts in climate science, nor was warming severity a part of the polling, although humans were indeed indicated to be the primary cause. Johnson confused general scientists with experts whose opinions we value and confused obvious warming trends with severity, disaster and catastrophe. The 2016 poll he referred to, made by J. Cook and others, was published in at least two peer-reviewed journals.
His paragraph about beliefs of engineers (non-scientists) and geologists from Alberta, Canada's leading oil-producing province, irrelevant. Obvious sampling bias destroys any conclusions. Another claim is that it is untrue 97 percent of scientists believe humans are causing "catastrophic" warming. How would anyone know because no such polling was ever done? Not only is Johnson wrong about U.S. experts but he also seems unaware of conclusions of experts from 39 countries who, in their online 2018 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, summarized results of 30,000 relevant publications. The report concludes that warming is significant, and we humans are largely to blame.
Nevertheless, reports of recent record-breaking temperatures in much of the southern hemisphere as summer begins and uncontrollable wildfires in Australia are finally increasing public awareness.
Cleon Ross
Ucon