Pat Tucker’s send off to her friend, mentor and role model Ruth Bader Ginsburg was inspiring. Why the adulation from Ms. Tucker? It was because RBG based her decision on what she thought was right and important, not on what the Constitution had to say; a lot of that going around with progressive judges. It seems she preferred the South African Constitution.
Some people think Ginsburg’s death a tragedy, probably Pat does also. A real tragedy would be the million or so babies each year snuffed inside the womb and some outside, we are told. Some people find this to be an evil and barbaric act, not Ruth, but some people. Perhaps like Hilary Clinton she was a fan of noted racist and eugenicist Margaret Sanger and her cracker-jack opinions. Maybe that was why she was notorious.
Finally Pat encourages us to continue Ginsburg’s work. I’m going to pass, Pat. Unlike you I don’t have the stomach for it.
Frank Clark
Ammon