I feel sorry for Democratic Bonneville County chairwoman Pat Tucker. Put yourself in her position at the head of a party with unelectable candidates and a platform that is is a non-starter with the majority in Bonneville County. Once you analyze this, it’s easy to see why her op-eds are written the way they are.
Take, for example, her latest. Her entire column was about local Republican legislators voting with an “extremist north Idaho” legislator purposefully using the word “extremist” while at the same time trying to create in the reader’s mind that our local Republicans are extremists. For leftists, it’s always easier to paint with a wide brush and use any guilty by association schemes you can to attack your target.
Pat has to write columns like this because when she writes on other subjects, she is barely able to elicit a yawn from the electorate in Bonneville County. Pat is wasting her time if she thinks Republicans are going to listen to her great primary candidate analysis.
Not that you will take my advice, Pat, but where you didn’t grow up in Idaho, particularly southeast Idaho, I would suggest instead of trying to use hyperbolic innuendos to smear your political opponents, southeast Idahoans would respect you more if you had the courage to come right out and name names and call our local legislators extremists, versus what you attempted to do today. It won’t get your slate of candidates elected but might get you at least some credibility.
Lynn Fuhriman
Shelley