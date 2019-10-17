Pat Tucker’s column about early learning readiness is a fantastic representation of a Democratic Party committeewoman pushing the National Education Association's and Idaho Education Association's agendas. She references experts and their opinions on the successes of early pre-K programs but offers zero evidence to validate why Idaho taxpayers should be paying for such programs. Citing statistics of support in polls if something is free is hardly worth consideration by state lawmakers.
There are basically no studies that validate Ms. Tucker’s points. A good read, if one wishes to look into it, is a very well researched report by the Brookings Institution.
The report cites the one study that was done and also interrupts the data we do have, which is test scores on the National Association of Educational Progress done in the fourth grade show no gains in these test scores in relation to the percentage of pre-K enrollments.
One can wonder why there are not more randomized studies in this area. As much as teaching colleges love to get money to study education-related issues, they aren’t here. I can only surmise they already know the answer. Supporters are undaunted by the lack of evidence, and they will still pursue huge spending increases from states in pre-K to benefit the unions.
The two largest teacher’s unions combined were in the top five largest contributors to Democrat federal candidates. Their funding of state Democrats is very well known. Follow the money and it is completely logical why Ms. Tucker would push this agenda.
Lynn Fuhriman
Shelley