Guest columnist, Peggy Nelson, in her recent article, "How Donald Trump changed my life," indicated she was "dumbstruck" when Trump announced his run for the presidency, was "shocked and felt certain he would never be elected as president," and now that he is president, she is "sad, fearful and angry." She concludes, "So, how has Donald Trump changed my life? One word: anxiety."
I believe Ms. Nelson, in conjunction with a very biased media, has a bad case of "Trump Derangement Syndrome." She reiterated the typical hate-Trump talking points.
As a prescription for this disorder, instead of mental health counseling or a puppy, I suggest a change of attitude. Focus on what President Trump has done and continues to do for the benefit of our country — 50-year record unemployment especially for minorities, increase of wages with a greater effect on blue-collar workers, energy independence, fair and reciprocal trade agreements, support for our military and police, prison reform, a safe and secure border, support for life and much more.
Ms. Neslon, we have so much in this great land for which we can be positive and grateful, why do we have to grovel in so much negative?
Robert Tripp
Ammon