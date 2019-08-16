In Peggy Nelson’s recent op-ed she posed the question: How has President Trump changed my life? Well, once again I am a proud American. I don’t have a president that dumps over a billion dollars on the tarmac of a nation that supports terrorism. I don’t have a secretary of state that sells our uranium assets to a foreign adversary. And I don’t have a president who runs guns to the Mexican cartels.
What I have is a president who loves this country and who gave up the life of a billionaire to try and save her from those who sought to bring her to her knees. A president who has created an economy of unbelievable growth with unemployment falling to historic lows amongst all segments of our population and a GDP that Obama could only dream of.
I have a president who has tried to reverse the Obama policy of separating children from their families at the border that Ms. Nelson refers as “human rights violations." One who is sickened by the illegal drugs crossing our borders, resulting in the death of hundreds of Americans a month.
America has a president who has accomplished unbelievable things for our country despite constant lies repeated by a despicable media and Democratic tactics that choose the love of power and money before the welfare of America and its people.
Ms. Nelson, have you looked at the crowds at President Trump’s rallies? That might be just the fix needed for your anxiety.
Andi Elliott
Hamer