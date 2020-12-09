Post Register commentary articles, to include editorials, since late October have truly demonstrated the subservience of the Idaho Falls Post Register to the self-serving, dishonest and hate-filled New York Times.
Couple this to the waste of ink, print and paper of many of the self-righteous, hate-filled or shallowness of content of many of the writers of these articles, whose knowledge of the subject is glaringly distorted or absent, has turned what used to be a very interesting, informative section of the paper to “don’t bother or waste your time reading something of no interest or value.”
Thank God there are a lot or more Idahoans who understand, know, support and participate in keeping and maintaining the greatness, friendliness, honesty, loyalty, innovativeness and spirit of this great country, this great state and this amazing area.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls