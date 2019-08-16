R. Chase’s letter of Aug. 10 was indeed both enlightening and disturbing. Enlightening, because like many others he chooses to compare what he perceives as the evil acts of others to the actions of our present leadership and, by doing so, admits that both are evil and equivalent. He simply argues that the degrees of evil are distinguishable in some manner. His belief uses the principle of “interchangeable perspective” to compare evil to evil but only by gradation. Chase’s admitting the present state of affairs is instructive and explains the thought processes of she and many others. It is disturbing because, based on factual error or not, the acceptance of the present state of the presidency and the country reveals a psychology of immorality that seems more and more acceptable and frightening for our republic. Perhaps when those thinking the same way realize that the principle is not only immoral, gradually malevolent and thus destructive, we can find a way to restore the country to truly be “as a city upon a hill — constructed and inhabited by men aware of their grave trust and their great responsibilities.”
Marc Weinpel
Idaho Falls