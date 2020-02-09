I'm hard-pressed to understand why any news outlet would publish a letter as poorly reasoned and erroneous as that from R. Chase on Jan. 31. There wasn't a factual sentence in the entire letter, except for a couple of statements of Ms. Chase's personal opinion about term limits right at the end.
I beg you, please, to enforce some minimum standard of quality and factual content in letters. You shouldn't be in the business of making your readers less intelligent.
The Republicans are dependent upon misinformation. When you give that misinformation equal footing with truth, we all lose.
It would take more than a dozen letters to fix all the errors (which is why lying propaganda is so pernicious). I'll correct one.
Vice President Joe Biden bragged because he successfully implemented American interests, following our stated foreign policy goals. He worked to get a corrupt prosecutor fired. Trump, on the other hand, turned our foreign policy over to his personal lawyer for his personal gain.
I hope some other readers correct the rest of the lies in that letter.
Dan Henry
Idaho Falls