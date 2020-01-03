Responding to R. Grant Hunter: Yes, everyone has the right and freedom to express their opinions. They can also search online for information. However, we all need to be careful that we use logic and common sense in evaluating these sources. Our federal agencies have proven that many online posts regarding the 2016 election were created by the Russian government to influence our elections. We do not want or need their interference.
Regarding Mr. Hunter’s saying that Joe Biden calling a person a damn liar was rude: What about Mr. Trump? Are his comments about veterans, including John McCain and John Dingell, likewise rude? What about his comments about gold star families? Calling Pelosi and Democrats liars and traitors? There are so many more examples. So Mr. Hunter, are Trump’s comments also rude, or is it OK for Trump to do so? In our opinion, Trump has said many nasty, hurtful, crude and false things about many people.
On another note, if Mr. Hunter is interested in learning the facts, PBS is showing “Ozone Hole: How We Saved The Planet” on Wednesday at 9 p.m.
Responding to Bill Craig: Trump himself plays golf at his resorts for free, but we taxpayers pay his resorts for the Secret Services use of golf carts, etc. Then there’s the cost of Air Force One for all these very frequent trips, even to Scotland. In eight years Obama played golf 306 times, while Trump has already played 247 times in just three years.
Joe and Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls