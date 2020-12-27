R. Grant Hunter, you have made it clear that you will support the division in this country because you feel that Trump was mistreated for four years. President Obama was mistreated for eight years. McConnell said, “The Republican number one goal is to make Obama a one-term president.”
So, we can keep this silly argument going, as it makes us feel good to hate people who think differently than we do. Or we can decide to overcome the weakness of partisanship and put the country first. I am not a Democrat. I don’t need a party to tell me how to think or who to hate. There is a line from a beautiful song that goes, “Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me.”
Maggie Croft
Idaho Falls