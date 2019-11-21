Mr. Hunter is sad that some people, mostly liberals, actually believe that the climate is changing and that the earth is warming. It makes him sad that people believe in science.
Mr. Hunter recalls the hole in the ozone layer discovered in the 1980s. He says that the hole in the ozone layer has disappeared and that we no longer hear about the hole. And he's right.
There is a reason the hole in the ozone layer is shrinking. The world took action to correct the problems that were causing the hole. Does Mr. Hunter recall the Montreal Protocol? Does Mr. Hunter understand that the chemicals causing the problem were banned? Does he recall words like chlorofluorocarbons? Does he remember when freon was used as a refrigerant?
Yes, Mr. Hunter. The hole in the ozone layer is disappearing — because the world took action.
Mr. Hunter had one thing right. The major problem in this nation today is a lack of morality and honesty. Sadly that lack of morality and honesty is exemplified by the current president of the United States.
Shelton Beach
Blackfoot