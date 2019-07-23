R. Grant Hunter's July 19 letter is right on. Mexican rodeo was canceled with fear of ICE agents in the area.
People here legally have nothing to fear from ICE. They are legal Americans, just as you and I, and we should welcome them and their families. (The legal ones.)
Only felons would shy away from the rumor of immigration enforcement. Enforcement? That is in part “to make people obey a law.”
A person quoted in a local news outlet had the gall to say of ICE agents, "We don't want you here.” If you are illegally in my country, we don't want you here in our country. I can't believe how brazen some people can be.
Any person setting one foot on U.S. soil illegally instantly commits a felony. Thereby instantly becomes a felon. ICE's job is to find, punish, incarcerate and deport that individual as dictated by the courts, federal agencies and presidential edicts as provided in our democracy.
In east Idaho, so many of us turn away from this crime and often promote, support, aid and abet these criminals. All while many of them are draining our welfare, education, health, employment and public service cash-cow, and we continue to elect government representatives that further this corrupt and shameful concept.
Anyone who knows an illegal alien and does not report that person is a part of the problem, not the solution. Businesses employing those criminals are guilty of a crime.
Re-calibrate your moral compasses.
Jim Stewart
Idaho Falls