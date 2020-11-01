It looks like R. Grant has been drinking more of the Trump Kool-Aid. R. says that if Biden is elected, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders will be running the country. Does R. really think that a 47-year politician who has long wanted to be president is gonna step aside and let someone else do the job?
R. says that Mr. Trump has "surrounded himself with good people." I reckon that explains why half his staff has been indicted, arrested and convicted. Sorry, R., but that only meets a Republican's definition of "good people."
R. is also amazed that so many people hate Mr. Trump. Well, R., it's easy to dislike a man who hates anyone who is Muslim, Black, brown, yellow or red. It's pretty easy to dislike a man who makes fun of a disabled reporter. It's easy to dislike a man who has cheated on every one of the several wives he has had. It's easy to dislike a man who cuddles up to North Korea. It's easy to dislike a man who licks Vladimir Putin's boots. It's easy to dislike a man whose lack of leadership has caused the deaths of 225,000 Americans. It's easy to dislike a man who has no empathy for anyone born into lower circumstances than he was. I hope this clears up a few things for R. Grant. We don't hate Trump. We are just disgusted and repulsed by him.
Shelton Beach
Blackfoot