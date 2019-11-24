R. Grant Hunter seems to believe that the crisis over the depletion of the ozone layer went away on its own which is why we no longer hear much about it. Well, no, the ozone layer has largely recovered because of the landmark 1987 Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. This international agreement successfully reduced the production and use of ozone-depleting substances, such as chlorofluorocarbon refrigerants. CFCs are now globally recognized as the main cause of the depletion of the ozone layer. Ozone-depleting substances are also greenhouse gases that contribute to the radiative forcing of climate change. The Montreal Protocol can, and should, act as a model for future agreements on addressing climate change.
Hunter states that, “People are our greatest resource because they can think, reason and solve problems.” Perhaps if he applies the same standards to himself and actually researches the science behind what he is trying to demean, he will not continue to display such ignorance in his letters to the editor (but I doubt it).
Glenn McCreery
Idaho Falls