In R.W. Pierce’s letter to the editor of Dec. 30, President Trump is described as “vacuous, toxic, crook, con artist, fraud, amoral liar, craven and disregard for human life ... and he leads a corrupt government defined by deceit, chaos, malfeasance, incompetence, immoral arrogance, reckless ignorance, blatant cruelty, insidious racism, criminal lawlessness and treasonous abuse of power.”
Wow. What a show of bias and hate. Doesn’t Pierce know that namecalling is trite, cheap, lazy and serves no real purpose in meaningful dialogue?
I could easily identify at least 25 accomplishments of President Trump and his administration, some of which include: America First policies; lowest unemployment in 50 years, especially with minorities; record tax cuts; energy independence; support of law enforcement; building of the border wall; upgrading of the military; prison reform; appointment of three constitutional Supreme Court judges; improved trade and tariff agreements, especially with China; support of the right to life. I could go on.
It is true that President Trump was a disrupter, but I believe we needed a business person in the White House as compared to the typical Washington politician. Please give him credit for his accomplishments.
Robert Tripp
Ammon