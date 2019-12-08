With all due respect to your office Rep. Young, you are woefully uninformed, ill-informed or both. It doesn’t take a Ph.D. in genetics to use an internet search engine. If you had — before penning your column on gender — you would have learned what experts have to say about gender and the biology of sex. For example, the World Health Organization says, “Gender, typically described in terms of masculinity and femininity, is a social construction that varies across different cultures and over time.”
You would have learned that human biological sex results from both biological determination and subsequent differentiation. That subsequent differentiation in humans is caused by “many genetically regulated, hierarchical developmental steps,” all of which are subject to genetic variation.
You would have learned that chromosomal disorders and mutations in the sex-determining genes on both the Y chromosome and autosomes have been implicated in sex reversal in amphibians, i.e., that genetic females sex reverse into phenotypic males and vice versa.
The commentary page in this newspaper provides citizens the opportunity to share our opinions and to persuade others to agree with us. It is critical that statements are both credible and defensible if one hopes to persuade rather than rant.
John R. Snyder
Idaho Falls