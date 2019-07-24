You are talking about the president's behavior? Playing the race card as always. What about AOC using the F-word numerous times when she got her seat, on the president? Caught on camera calling him a mother-f? Where was your love thy neighbor commentary then? These four women want to change America to their liking. They hide behind their race when it suits them and yet are so incredibly racist themselves. One insisting being sworn in on the Koran, not the bible? I am not okay with that. Are you? They are so anti-American. Really listen to their speeches. Listen to their agendas. I don't care if you are left or right. It is scary that any American would support them.
R. Chase
Idaho Falls