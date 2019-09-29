Ric Wasmuth states he can't recall any mass murders or shootings that were thwarted by an armed private citizen prior to police arrival and can't recall having ever read about any such incident. Perhaps Mr. Wasmuth should familiarize himself with something called Google.
A simple search for "mass shootings thwarted by gun owners" returned numerous articles proving that it does, indeed, happen quite frequently — for instance on Aug. 8, 2019, at a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri. Between 2014-2018 the FBI has reported at least 19 times where an active shooter was thwarted by armed citizens. However, you will never hear about it on CNN or reported by the New York Times, because stories such as these don't fit into their left-leaning agenda.
I don't fear politicians, I fear all of the sheeple who vote them into office due to allowing the mainstream media to do all of their thinking for them. Ignorance of the facts makes for a very weak argument which in the end appears to be based only on emotion and personal opinion, yet the nation is full of people who believe they are the enlightened majority who know what's best for all of us. Sorry, but I for one will take the time to do my own research and base my opinions on all of the facts, not just the ones reported by the mainstream media.
Lisa Whittle
Idaho Falls