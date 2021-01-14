Robert Tripp, thank you for your critique of my comments that you provided in the commentary on Jan. 5. In response, I am respectfully providing the following dialog to clarify your mistaken list of Trump’s accomplishments. America first is really America last and alone — unproductive and dangerous. The economy and employment success you attribute to Trump is a result of Obama/Biden policy. Trump signed the tax cut bill, but the dubious credit goes to the Republicans.
What you call energy independence is actually climate and environmental degradation. Support of law enforcement — right. Just like John Gotti supported law enforcement. Border wall? You mean the totally infective structure that Mexico was going to pay for?
Upgrading the military would imply improvements to American security, which is certainly not the case. Trump’s refusal to recognize Russian cyberaggression has degraded our security severely.
Prison reform — do you mean pardoning a pack of crooks and miscreants to keep them out of prison and from testifying against him? Trump had little to do with the Supreme Court appointments. These are attributable to Moscow Mitch and the Christian fascists that told Trump who to appoint. Trump’s trade measures were either illusionary or harmful. How many billions of dollars did it cost to bail out the farmers that were decimated by Trump’s tariffs— especially with China? I’ll only give Trump credit for degrading our government and community, but I will suggest one more accomplishment for your little list: He incited a nice riot in the capital.
R.W. Pierce
Idaho Falls