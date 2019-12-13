It was interesting to read Rod Hughes' Dec. 11 letter to the editor titled "Groupthink leads Democrats astray" concerning impeachment. The one overriding thought I got out of it was that if you substitute "Trump cult" for "groupthink," substitute “Republicans” for “Democrats” and substitute “Lindsey Graham and Devin Nunes” for “Nancy and Adam,” you get the same thought process and the same potential result.
So perhaps we should go with the facts rather than unsubstantiated accusations. Then let the process go where the facts lead.
Tom Brinkerhoff
Idaho Falls